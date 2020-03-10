Death investigation underway in Mission
MISSION - A death investigation is underway in Mission. Few details have been released so far.
Police presence has been seen for hours at the Vantage Apartments on Travis Street.
We're told a man called to report a stolen vehicle around 5 a.m. on Sunday. That man was later found dead from a gunshot wound.
According to authorities there was a domestic dispute hours before.
We'll update this story when more information is available.
