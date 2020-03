Death investigation underway in Mission

MISSION - A death investigation is underway in Mission. Few details have been released so far.

Police presence has been seen for hours at the Vantage Apartments on Travis Street.

We're told a man called to report a stolen vehicle around 5 a.m. on Sunday. That man was later found dead from a gunshot wound.

According to authorities there was a domestic dispute hours before.

We'll update this story when more information is available.