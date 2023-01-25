Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation

A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition.

The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit.

Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle courses where the dogs had to search props for hidden drugs.

RELATED: Bert Ogden Arena holding Valley's first ever competition for K-9 officers

Tillin was not part of the competition at the Bert Ogden Arena. It is unclear where the unit was parked, either inside the arena or outside in the heat.

Tillin was added to the department in August.

PSJA ISD filed a report with the Edinburg Police Department.

An investigation in K-9 officer Tillin's death will be conducted, and the school district's police department will conduct an internal investigation.

PSJA ISD released the following statement:

"Our PSJA Family is saddened by the news of the sudden passing of our beloved PSJA Police Department Canine Officer Tilin. Officer Tilin was representing the PSJA Police Department at the Inaugural RGV Police K9 Competition at the Bert Odgen Arena on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 when he was found unresponsive inside his unit. Tilin’s career with the PSJA ISD Police started in August 2022.

As per standard protocol, a report was immediately filed with the Edinburg Police Department and there will an investigation. PSJA ISD will also conduct an internal investigation."