Bert Ogden Arena holding Valley's first ever competition for K-9 officers

The first-ever competition for K-9 officers in the Rio Grande Valley is set for Wednesday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg

A total of 49 K-9 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are competing.

There was a mock bomb threat where the dogs searched the bleachers for bombs.

The main competition consists of two obstacles courses, where the K-9 officers searched props for hidden narcotics.

The competition is set to end at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and it is free to anyone who wants to attend.