Democratic candidates for Hidalgo County judge share pitch to voters

As the final days to cast an early vote for the March 1 primary near, three Democrats candidates are making their case with the hopes of becoming the next Hidalgo County judge.

Incumbent candidate Judge Richard Cortez and candidates Norma Ramirez and Tania Ramirez touched on investing in the local economy with businesses, providing more resources for small businesses, and state and federal funding.

All of the Democratic candidates say they plan to continue to advance business and trade partnerships with Mexico, taking advantage of the unique location of the county's international border and bridges.

