Republican primary candidates for Hidalgo County judge share stance, qualifications
The days to cast an early vote for next Tuesday's primary election are coming to an end.
Two candidates are running in the Republican primary, hoping to be the next Hidalgo County Judge.
Republican candidates Jane Cross and Esmeralda Flores both have a strong stance on getting rid of mask mandates and improving the county's infrastructure and economy.
The winner of the Republican primary will face the Democratic winner in November's general election. Three candidates are running on the democratic side, including current Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.
