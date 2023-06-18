Dept. of State Health Warns of Flesh-Eating Bacteria
Related Story
NEAR BROWNSVILLE – State health officials are warning about a bacteria found in warm waters and oysters.
Officials say it’s the peak infection season for the Vibrio Vulnificus, also known as the flesh-eating bacteria.
A spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services, Lara Anton, says the department is aware of a vibrio-related death in Corpus Christi reported by the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.
There have already been nine non-fatal cases of infection this year so far.
KRGV’s Daisy Martinez reports from San Martin Lake with the details.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
NEAR BROWNSVILLE – State health officials are warning about a bacteria found in warm waters and oysters. Officials say it’s... More >>
News Video
-
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 80-year-old kit surfer near Laguna Vista
-
RGV Humane Society aims to prevent heat-related illnesses in pets
-
Seven suspects charged after shots fired at SWAT team in San Juan
-
UTRGV parenting clinic provides guidance on caring for young children
-
Local humanitarian groups, cities spend to accommodate migrants