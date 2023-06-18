x

Dept. of State Health Warns of Flesh-Eating Bacteria

NEAR BROWNSVILLE – State health officials are warning about a bacteria found in warm waters and oysters.

Officials say it’s the peak infection season for the Vibrio Vulnificus, also known as the flesh-eating bacteria.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services, Lara Anton, says the department is aware of a vibrio-related death in Corpus Christi reported by the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

There have already been nine non-fatal cases of infection this year so far.

