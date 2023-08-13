x

Desde el Zoológico: ¡Conozca al conejillo de indias!

En Desde el zoológico, Cynthia Garza-Galván nos visita desde Glady's Porter junto a un conejillo de indias, un pequeño e inteligente roedor sudamericano.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

