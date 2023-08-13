Desde el Zoológico: ¡Conozca al conejillo de indias!
Related Story
En Desde el zoológico, Cynthia Garza-Galván nos visita desde Glady's Porter junto a un conejillo de indias, un pequeño e inteligente roedor sudamericano.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
News
En Desde el zoológico, Cynthia Garza-Galván nos visita desde Glady's Porter junto a un conejillo de indias, un pequeño e... More >>
News Video
-
Rural Pharr neighborhood on edge over constant sounds of gunfire
-
Argument over narcotics leads to San Benito man shooting brother, sheriff’s office...
-
Mega Slots owners arrested on illegal gambling charges, sheriff’s office says
-
Art project aims to showcase and preserve Rio Grande Valley history
-
Damage assessment of wildfire near Granjeno underway