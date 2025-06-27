DHR Health hosting annual fishing tournament to help uninsured Valley families

It's a fishing tournament to help uninsured patients get the healthcare services they need in the Rio Grande Valley.

For 19 years, DHR Health employees have come together to raise money for the Hope Family Health Center.

DHR Health Counsel Government Affairs and Policy Vice President Robbie Haddad speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on more details about the tournament and how it funds almost 50 percent of the health center's annual budget.

Only 200 boats will be allowed to sign up this year, and Haddad says spots are filling fast. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, August 23 at Jim's Pier at South Padre Island.

To register, call 956-362-3140. For more information, click here.