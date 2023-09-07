x

‘Dine and Dash’ Suspect Arrested in McAllen

MCALLEN – A man who "dined and dashed" at several restaurants in McAllen is behind bars.

McAllen police said Damion Thomas Brown was arrested on Thursday on two theft charges.

Brown was accused of going to local and chain restaurants and racking up more than a $300 bill and leaving.

The type of theft is a Class B misdemeanor and can be punishable to less than 180 days of jail time and fines. 

