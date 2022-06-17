DMV awards Brownsville Police Department with grant to aid car burglary investigations
Related Story
The Brownsville Police Department received more than $889,000 from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle. It’s a grant to help crackdown on car burglaries in the city.
The grant is expected to help pay salaries from eight investigators in Brownsville.
Drivers also help with funding law enforcement with the $4 surcharge on insurance bills every month. It pays for more than just recovering stolen cars.
Watch the video above for further details.
News
The Brownsville Police Department received more than $889,000 from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle. It’s a grant to help... More >>
News Video
-
Two suspects wanted in connection with multiple burglaries in Hidalgo County
-
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to hold press conference on border security
-
Las Milpas home destroyed in fire
-
Multiple law enforcement agencies undergo active shooter training at Brownsville ISD
-
Experts share tips on ways to save money