DMV awards Brownsville Police Department with grant to aid car burglary investigations

The Brownsville Police Department received more than $889,000 from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle. It’s a grant to help crackdown on car burglaries in the city.

The grant is expected to help pay salaries from eight investigators in Brownsville.

Drivers also help with funding law enforcement with the $4 surcharge on insurance bills every month. It pays for more than just recovering stolen cars.

