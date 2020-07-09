DMV awards Brownsville Police Department with grant to aid car burglary investigations
The Brownsville Police Department received more than $889,000 from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle. It’s a grant to help crackdown on car burglaries in the city.
The grant is expected to help pay salaries from eight investigators in Brownsville.
Drivers also help with funding law enforcement with the $4 surcharge on insurance bills every month. It pays for more than just recovering stolen cars.
Watch the video above for further details.
More News
News Video
-
State, federal officials agree Hidalgo County needs alternative sites; three locations vetted
-
McAllen nurse expresses gratitude for prayer group outside hospital
-
Gladys Porter Zoo changes hours of operation after low attendance rate
-
Nonprofit aimed to help locals living with disabilities pushes for census participation
-
SPARC program to provide more than $2 million to Edinburg businesses impacted...