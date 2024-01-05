Downtown Weslaco seeing increase in new businesses

Viridiana Treviño just opened Buzzed Bull Creamery — an ice cream shop that offers alcohol infused scoops — in downtown Weslaco.

Treviño grew up in Weslaco, and says the area isn't the downtown she remembers as a kid.

“It's always natural to send business to McAllen, to Mission… but I saw the growth in Weslaco, and it's been years that it's been trending towards so much development and this is where I wanted,” Treviño said. “Before, we used to have to travel to go to eat or go have an experience with your family, now we find it all [in downtown Weslaco.]”

Newly elected Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said three businesses recently opened their doors in the city’s downtown area, and three more are currently under construction.

“We want to be the next McAllen, Brownsville, we want to be thrown in the mix when we're talked about outside the Valley,” Gonzalez said. “It helps us with our sales tax, and hopefully the people that come here will want to move here and buy a house — which will help out the city with our property tax — and just with our overall population."

