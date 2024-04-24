DPS: Driver flees the scene of fatal three-vehicle crash east of Edinburg

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the male driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash that happened Saturday evening east of Edinburg, according to a news release.

Five other people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 6:34 p.m. on FM 1925 and Uresti Road, the release stated.

According to the release, the driver of a silver Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound on FM 1925 when the driver “erratically lost control of the vehicle,” and veered onto the westbound lanes before striking a mailbox and a fence.

A Chevrolet Camaro traveling behind the Chevrolet Malibu swerved to avoid colliding with the Malibu, but ended up swiping a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu fled the scene on foot, while the passenger in the vehicle — identified as 49-year-old Edgar Ivan Garcia — died at the scene, according to the release.

The five total occupants of the Chevrolet Camaro and Chevrolet Tahoe were hospitalized with minor injuries, the release stated.

Those with any information on the male driver are urged to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at 956-565-7600.