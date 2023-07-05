x

DPS investigating crash in Edinburg that left two dead

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle accident in Edinburg.

The accident left two people dead and six more are hospitalized. The accident happened near Kenyon Road.

Only two vehicles were involved, including a Chevy Cobalt carrying the two victims that died. They were identified as Domingo Rodriguez and Mateo Guzman Lopez, both were Edinburg residents.

A total of six people were inside the other vehicle. They were all hospitalized but are expected to recover.

DPS is still looking into what caused the accident.

