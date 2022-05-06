DPS investigating fatal crash in Cameron County

One person is dead following a Friday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Cameron County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred along State Highway 48 on milepost 568 according to a news release from DPS.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black Chevrolet Camaro driven by 44-year-old Adam Lee Flores was traveling westbound on SH 48 when a non-contact vehicle also traveling westbound on the improved shoulder made an “unsafe” lane change.

The lane change caused Flores to swerve into the eastbound lane of the highway to avoid a collision, where his vehicle collided with a white Ford F-150 according to DPS.

Flores succumbed to his injuries at the scene while the driver of the Ford was hospitalized, the news release stated.

The crash remains under investigation.