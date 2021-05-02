Driver Charged with DWI after Crashing into Business
PALMVIEW – A driver was charged with a DWI after he crashed his car into a business in the Palmview area.
The accident happened before 10 a.m. Monday near east Goodwin Road and FM 1924.
Authorities said the 28-year-old driver was the only person in the car.
DPS said there was nobody inside the building at the time of the incident.
