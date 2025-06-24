Edinburg man drowns near South Padre Island
An Edinburg man died Saturday after he was found unconscious near South Padre Island, according to Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora.
Cameron County Park Rangers were dispatched to a report of a swimmer in distress near Edwin King Atwood Park/Beach Access #5 at around 4 p.m.
At the scene, rangers encountered lifeguards carrying an unconscious male identified as Alberto Lorenzo Galvan. Galvan was hospitalized and pronounced dead, Zamora said,
Additional details were not provided.
