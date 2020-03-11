Edinburg mayor, wife set for pre-trial hearing in voter fraud case
EDINBURG - Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina and his wife are set to appear in court Monday.
Mayor Richard Molina, his wife and business partner, Julio Carranza, are all scheduled for their pre-trial hearings at the Hidalgo County Courthouse.
All three are facing voter fraud charges tied to Edinburg’s 2017 City Election.
