x

Edinburg mayor, wife set for pre-trial hearing in voter fraud case

Related Story

EDINBURG - Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina and his wife are set to appear in court Monday.

Mayor Richard Molina, his wife and business partner, Julio Carranza, are all scheduled for their pre-trial hearings at the Hidalgo County Courthouse.

All three are facing voter fraud charges tied to Edinburg’s 2017 City Election.

For more information watch the video above.

News
Edinburg mayor, wife set for pre-trial hearing...
Edinburg mayor, wife set for pre-trial hearing in voter fraud case
EDINBURG - Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina and his wife are set to appear in court Monday. Mayor Richard Molina,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 5:38:00 AM CDT March 09, 2020
Radar
7 Days