Edinburg mayor, wife set for pre-trial hearing in voter fraud case

EDINBURG - Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina and his wife are set to appear in court Monday.

Mayor Richard Molina, his wife and business partner, Julio Carranza, are all scheduled for their pre-trial hearings at the Hidalgo County Courthouse.

All three are facing voter fraud charges tied to Edinburg’s 2017 City Election.

