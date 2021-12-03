x

Edinburg municipal judge announces run for Hidalgo County district attorney

Edinburg Municipal Judge Toribio "Terry" Palacios announced his run for Hidalgo County district attorney on Monday.

The announcement comes a week after his nephew, Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, said he would not seek a third term to instead focus on his family. 

Rodriguez’ term ends December 2022.

