Edinburg municipal judge announces run for Hidalgo County district attorney

4 hours 24 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, November 30 2021 Nov 30, 2021 November 30, 2021 8:50 AM November 30, 2021 in News - Local

Edinburg Municipal Judge Toribio "Terry" Palacios announced his run for Hidalgo County district attorney on Monday.

The announcement comes a week after his nephew, Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, said he would not seek a third term to instead focus on his family. 

Rodriguez’ term ends December 2022.

