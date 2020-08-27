Edinburg woman devastated by storm damage

Hurricane Hanna didn't just destroy Linda Marin's house — it threatened to take away the home Marin shared with her husband, who died in January.

Marin and her husband purchased the house together. They had big plans for the home in Edinburg, where Marin wanted their boys to grow up.

Hanna destroyed the roof, which collapsed in several places. Water followed, flooding the house. They scrambled to save prized possessions.

"This is all I have from him," Marin said. "This is what he left us with."

Watch the video for the full story.