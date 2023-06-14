Edinburg woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash
A 26-year-old Edinburg woman died after an auto-pedestrian crash Monday night.
At about 9:30 p.m., Edinburg police responded to the 3500 block of North M Road regarding a woman being struck by a vehicle.
When they arrived, they found a woman on the road and a 2015 dark grey Ford Edge SUV.
Police say the Ford was traveling southbound on the 3500 block of M Road when it struck the woman, identified as 26-year-old Irma Samantha Rosales of Edinburg.
The driver of the Ford stopped and rendered aid. Rosales died at the scene, police say.
The case remains under investigation.
