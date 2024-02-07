Elsa police investigate fatal accident
Elsa police are currently investigating a fatal accident at the intersection of FM 107 and Mile 6 Road.
"At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and details are limited. The Elsa Police Department is committed to conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the accident," the department said in a statement.
Elsa police are urging anyone with any information to call 956-262-4721.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
