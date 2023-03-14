Employees burning wood in container sparks warehouse fire in Alton
Related Story
Alton fire officials said they now know what caused a junkyard fire behind Cuevas Wholesale warehouse on Friday
Alron fire Chief John Salinas said warehouse employees were burning wood inside a container. They believe that fire got out of their control.
It ended up burning five acres and damaging property, but no injuries were reported.
News
Alton fire officials said they now know what caused a junkyard fire behind Cuevas Wholesale warehouse on Friday Alron... More >>