Employees burning wood in container sparks warehouse fire in Alton

Alton fire officials said they now know what caused a junkyard fire behind Cuevas Wholesale warehouse on Friday

Alron fire Chief John Salinas said warehouse employees were burning wood inside a container. They believe that fire got out of their control.

It ended up burning five acres and damaging property, but no injuries were reported. 

Sunday, March 12 2023
