Employees burning wood in container sparks warehouse fire in Alton
Alton fire officials said they now know what caused a junkyard fire behind Cuevas Wholesale warehouse on Friday
Alron fire Chief John Salinas said warehouse employees were burning wood inside a container. They believe that fire got out of their control.
It ended up burning five acres and damaging property, but no injuries were reported.
