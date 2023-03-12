x

Employees burning wood in container sparks warehouse fire in Alton

Alton fire officials said they now know what caused a junkyard fire behind Cuevas Wholesale warehouse on Friday

Alron fire Chief John Salinas said warehouse employees were burning wood inside a container. They believe that fire got out of their control.

It ended up burning five acres and damaging property, but no injuries were reported. 

