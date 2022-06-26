Environmental Impact Schedule Released for Texas LNG Project
NEAR BROWNSVILLE – Texas LNG is looking to set up shop at the Port of Brownsville.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a notice of schedule for the final environmental impact statement.
The project, which includes the construction of two trains that’ll carry four tons of liquid natural gas, is expected to begin in 2020.
However, a final decision on the environmental impact would be made next summer.
Watch the video above for more information.
