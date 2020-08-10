Family reflects on life of San Juan woman killed in weekend crash

SAN JUAN – An Hidalgo County family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a fatal crash over the weekend.

Mary Vargas says her family feels broken. Her cousin 34-year-old Marlena Cantu’s sudden passing has left a hole in their family forever. Unfortunately, it’s not the first time the family has had to deal with a deadly crash.

“Marlena was a joy and a pleasure to be with. She was very social had many friends. A loving mother. A very loving daughter, sister and just about everything,” said Vargas.

Vargas described Cantu as the rock of the family. A devoted wife, daughter and mother of three.

Investigators say 34-year-old Miguel Lopez lost control of his vehicle and slammed in the back of Cantu’s car. He’s facing several charges, including intoxication manslaughter.

