Fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Rio Grande City under investigation

A 21-year-old Rio Grande City man died Monday following an auto-pedestrian crash west of the city, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers responded to the crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 83 and Jr. Lane where they came across a male pedestrian, identified as Jose Luis Garcia, on the roadway, according to a news release.

"Preliminary investigation revealed a male pedestrian was on the roadway when a Nissan passenger car traveling on the outer eastbound lane of US 83 struck the pedestrian," the news release stated. "The driver of the Nissan stopped to render aid."

Garcia succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the release stated.

The incident remains under investigation.