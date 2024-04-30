FDA expected to approve Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer-BioNTech has said its vaccine against COVID-19 is safe for children between the ages of 5 and 11 and says they're sending their latest clinical trial results to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as soon as possible.

Dr. Ivellisse Santiago, a pediatrician at South Texas Health System, says her family is onboard if the FDA gives the vaccine a thumbs up.

Dr. Santiago says if the vaccines gain approval for the age group, it will give the younger members of her family a chance to be closer to loved ones.

"When they visit their grandparents, we're going to be happier too," Dr. Santiago said. "Their grandparents are immunized, but we will be happy that they won't be bringing any more possibilities of the infection to them."

Data from Pfizer shows that pediatric cases of the coronavirus have risen about 240% in the country since July. In the Valley, the number of reported infections among children continues to increase.

