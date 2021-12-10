x

First and Goal Saturday: Area Round

Related Story

First and Goal Scores  for Saturday, November 21st

6A DIVISION I - Area Round

San Antonio Brennan 63, Los Fresnos 10

6A DIVISION II - Area Round

Edinburg Vela 27, San Antonio Taft 24

5A DIVISION I - Area Round

McAllen Memorial 42, San Antonio Lanier 20

News
First and Goal Scores and Highlights -...
First and Goal Scores and Highlights - Area Round Saturday
First and Goal Scores for Saturday, November 21st 6A DIVISION I - Area Round San Antonio Brennan 63,... More >>
2 weeks ago Saturday, November 20 2021 Nov 20, 2021 Saturday, November 20, 2021 11:23:00 PM CST November 20, 2021
Radar
7 Days