First and Goal Saturday: Area Round
Related Story
First and Goal Scores for Saturday, November 21st
6A DIVISION I - Area Round
San Antonio Brennan 63, Los Fresnos 10
6A DIVISION II - Area Round
Edinburg Vela 27, San Antonio Taft 24
5A DIVISION I - Area Round
McAllen Memorial 42, San Antonio Lanier 20
News
First and Goal Scores for Saturday, November 21st 6A DIVISION I - Area Round San Antonio Brennan 63,... More >>
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Testing single-serve coffee makers
-
Edinburg police identify woman found dead at a mobile home park
-
No serious injuries reported in La Joya ISD bus crash
-
Valley nonprofit holds protest, calls for clear pathway to citizenship
-
Weslaco police search for persons of interest after RV home is stolen,...