First and Goal Scores and Highlights - Area Round Saturday

6 hours 29 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, November 20 2021 Nov 20, 2021 November 20, 2021 11:23 PM November 20, 2021 in Sports - First and Goal
By: Alex Del Barrio

First and Goal Scores  for Saturday, November 21st

6A DIVISION I - Area Round

San Antonio Brennan 63, Los Fresnos 10

6A DIVISION II - Area Round

Edinburg Vela 27, San Antonio Taft 24

5A DIVISION I - Area Round

McAllen Memorial 42, San Antonio Lanier 20

