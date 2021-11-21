First and Goal Scores and Highlights - Area Round Saturday
First and Goal Scores for Saturday, November 21st
6A DIVISION I - Area Round
San Antonio Brennan 63, Los Fresnos 10
6A DIVISION II - Area Round
Edinburg Vela 27, San Antonio Taft 24
5A DIVISION I - Area Round
McAllen Memorial 42, San Antonio Lanier 20
