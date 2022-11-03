First and Goal: Thursday, Oct. 6
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Rio Grande City
|27
|Edinburg Vela
|70
|FINAL
|Economedes
|13
|PSJA High
|55
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|42
|Brownsville Rivera
|7
|FINAL
|Juarez Lincoln
|7
|McAllen
|51
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|41
|Kingsville
|7
|FINAL
|Ciudad Victoria
|3
|Port Isabel
|35
|FINAL
