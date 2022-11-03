x

First and Goal: Thursday, Oct. 6

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Rio Grande City 27 Edinburg Vela 70 FINAL
Economedes 13 PSJA High 55 FINAL
Los Fresnos 42 Brownsville Rivera 7 FINAL
Juarez Lincoln 7 McAllen 51 FINAL
Hidalgo 41 Kingsville 7 FINAL
Ciudad Victoria 3 Port Isabel 35 FINAL

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
