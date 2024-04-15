First international flight in 25 years lands at Harlingen airport
Related Story
After 25 years, an international flight from Monterrey, Mexico landed Thursday at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen.
Marlon Domínguez was among the passengers who landed, ready to visit family members and to get a hold of something not readily available for people his age in Mexico.
“I’m looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Domínguez said in Spanish.
RELATED: International flights at Rio Grande Valley airports could help boost economy, economist says
The owner of one local tour company is ready to transport those tourists around the Valley.
"For a year, I have not had any business at all because of the pandemic,” said Jo Liston, owner of Go with Jo Tours & Travel.
The travel agency has also chartered buses in order to get tourists quickly to South Padre Island, shopping and get vaccinated.
READ ALSO:
- McAllen International Airport to provide nonstop flights to Monterrey, Mexico
- Nonstop flights from Harlingen to Monterrey begin next month
Since international border crossings are still closed for those with a tourist visa, some visitors from Mexico prefer to spend money on a flight to the Valley.
Harlingen’s airport hasn't had international flight service since 1996.
Airport officials say Thursday’s Viva Aerobús flight was completely booked with 186 passengers.
Next Thursday, the McAllen International Airport will be announcing additional flights to that city.
Resources:
- COVID-19 Restrictions for Mexico
- https://guiadelviajero.sre.gob.mx/index.php/coronavirus-2019-2019-ncov-en-la-ciudad-de-wuhan-provincia-de-hubei-china
- Heath Questionnaire for Entry Into Mexico
- https://www.vuelaseguro.com/login
- COVID-19 Restrictions for the US
- https://mx.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/covid-19-information/
News
News Video
-
Resources available to help Valley residents file their taxes as deadline approaches
-
San Juan police chief: Father, two sons arrested in connection with bar...
-
UTRGV hosts Autism Acceptance Day at ballpark stadium in Edinburg
-
Matt's Building Materials in Pharr officially reopens
-
Sunday, April 14, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
-
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
-
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals