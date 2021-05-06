International flights at Rio Grande Valley airports could help boost economy, economist says

While border crossings on land are still closed to tourists with visas, Mexican airliners have been providing new flight service into the Valley.

At Valley International Airport in Harlingen and at the McAllen International Airport, Mexican airliners Viva Aerobús and Aeromar have increased their flights in the last two months.

An economist says this could be positive for the region, and not just for tourists coming from Mexico.

“They can open malls, more hotels, more things to provide these services to tourists," said Iván Rodríguez Sánchez, a research scholar at Baker Institute Center for the United States and Mexico.

On Thursday, the first international flight since 1996 will be landing at Harlingen’s Valley International Airport. Passengers from the Viva Aerobús flight will enter through a brand new U.S. Customs inspection area at the airport.

The McAllen airport recently announced it will soon be adding additional new flights.