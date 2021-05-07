First international flight in 25 years lands at Harlingen airport

After 25 years, an international flight from Monterrey, Mexico landed Thursday at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

Marlon Domínguez was among the passengers who landed, ready to visit family members and to get a hold of something not readily available for people his age in Mexico.

“I’m looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Domínguez said in Spanish.

The owner of one local tour company is ready to transport those tourists around the Valley.

"For a year, I have not had any business at all because of the pandemic,” said Jo Liston, owner of Go with Jo Tours & Travel.

The travel agency has also chartered buses in order to get tourists quickly to South Padre Island, shopping and get vaccinated.

Since international border crossings are still closed for those with a tourist visa, some visitors from Mexico prefer to spend money on a flight to the Valley.

Harlingen’s airport hasn't had international flight service since 1996.

Airport officials say Thursday’s Viva Aerobús flight was completely booked with 186 passengers.

Next Thursday, the McAllen International Airport will be announcing additional flights to that city.

