Former Border Patrol agent sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on drug smuggling charge

A former Border Patrol agent was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to helping smugglers get cocaine through the Falfurrias checkpoint.

As part of the sentencing handed out Friday, Oberlin Cortez Peña Jr. will also have five years of supervised released following his prison term, according to a news release.

Peña admitted to helping smuggle more than five kilograms of cocaine through the Falfurrias checkpoint on two separate occasions, the news release from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office stated.

“He used his knowledge as a BP agent and directed loads through particular checkpoint lanes, further acting as a scout and providing information about the inspection lanes and which one to use.,” the release stated. “Peña also gave detailed instructions on how to conceal the drugs and tactics to employ in order to distract the canine unit at the checkpoint.”

Peña will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.