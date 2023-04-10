x

Former Edinburg CISD teacher arrested on drug charge out on bond

A former middle school teacher with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is out on bond after she was arrested Thursday on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

According to a spokesperson with the Edinburg school district, Sally Ann Blixt was found with meth inside a purse that security footage showed she had dropped while in the hallway of Harwell Middle School, where she worked.

She resigned from the district following her arrest.

Court records show Blixt was released from jail Friday. She also faces two charges of child endangerment. 

