Former McAllen youth league soccer coach pleads guilty to sexually exploiting a child

A former McAllen youth league soccer coach pled guilty to sexually exploiting a teen girl on his team and attempting to do the same to another teammate.

From March 2020 to June 2021, Oscar Hinojosa communicated and cultivated a relationship with a 15-year-old girl on his team, a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“During their communications, Hinojosa instructed the minor victim to send a sexually-explicit photo of her genitalia in a specific pose,” the news release stated. “She ultimately did as requested on this occasion and others.”

While communicating with his initial victim, Hinojosa attempted to have a similar relationship with another minor female on his team, the release stated.

“While he was unsuccessful, he expressed his love for her as well,” according to the release.

Hinojosa remains in custody pending his sentencing, which is set for March 18, 2022. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison.