Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance
Related Story
EDINBURG – The sexual assault trial of a former Rio Grande Valley pastor was supposed to start Tuesday.
However, attorneys for Melquisedec Chan were granted a continuance instead. He’s due back in court April.
Chan was charged with aggravated sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license in April 2018. He’s accused of sedating, then violating patients.
News
EDINBURG – The sexual assault trial of a former Rio Grande Valley pastor was supposed to start Tuesday. However,... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo Co. Sheriff's Office holds 'Prepared Not Scared' training
-
CON MI GENTE: Valley Animal Hospital employee retires after 69 years
-
Starr County Sheriff's Office identify 35-year-old killed in shooting
-
Police search for burglar who broke into 2 Edinburg restaurants
-
Police recover murder weapon possibly used in Harlingen shooting