x

Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance

Related Story

EDINBURG – The sexual assault trial of a former Rio Grande Valley pastor was supposed to start Tuesday.

However, attorneys for Melquisedec Chan were granted a continuance instead. He’s due back in court April.

Chan was charged with aggravated sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license in April 2018. He’s accused of sedating, then violating patients.

News
Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault...
Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance
EDINBURG – The sexual assault trial of a former Rio Grande Valley pastor was supposed to start Tuesday. However,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 4:00:00 PM CST February 18, 2020
Radar
7 Days