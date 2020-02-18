x

Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance

7 hours 32 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 February 18, 2020 4:00 PM February 18, 2020 in News - Local

EDINBURG – The sexual assault trial of a former Rio Grande Valley pastor was supposed to start Tuesday.

However, attorneys for Melquisedec Chan were granted a continuance instead. He’s due back in court April.

Chan was charged with aggravated sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license in April 2018. He’s accused of sedating, then violating patients.

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News

Radar
7 Days