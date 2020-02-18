Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance
EDINBURG – The sexual assault trial of a former Rio Grande Valley pastor was supposed to start Tuesday.
However, attorneys for Melquisedec Chan were granted a continuance instead. He’s due back in court April.
Chan was charged with aggravated sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license in April 2018. He’s accused of sedating, then violating patients.
