Former teacher creating miniature model of downtown Brownsville

A former engineering teacher plans to create a miniature version of downtown Brownsville.

Anthony McWilliams, owner of 9th St. Company, started construction on the project last November.

He's added several buildings, including city hall, and various stores and the El Jardin Hotel.

“It's a labor of love, and I think that Brownsville is a unique city,” McWilliams said. “It has an incredible history and future.”

McWilliams plans to continue to grow his mini-city to include nearly 40 blocks.