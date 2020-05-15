Free coronavirus testing site now open in Mission

A new coronavirus testing site opened on Monday in the city of Mission.

Testing will be conducted at the Diaz Villarreal Elementary School – located in 5543 north La Homa Road, according to a Hidalgo County news release.

The drive-thru testing center will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients will be tested by appointment only – a screening will be conducted on site.

Anyone who wishes to make an appointment can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID Test website.