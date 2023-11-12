Friday, Nov. 10, 2023: Falling temperatures with rain and thunderstorms
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
Passage of Proposition 8 expected to provide better internet access to the...
-
Bentsen state park educating the public after snakes found dead
-
Harlingen residents on edge following string of car break-ins
-
Alton house fire under investigation
-
Starr County residents report seeing suspected fireball