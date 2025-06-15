Fugitive wanted on capital murder charge apprehended at Hidalgo International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended a man wanted on a capital murder charge at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release.

The news release said 31-year-old Alan Alexis Ornelas was arrested on June 11 as he arrived from Mexico.

Ornelas was immediately secured after it was discovered he was a possible match to the arrest warrant, according to the news release. CBP officers were able to confirm his identity along with the arrest warrant out of Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The news release said Ornelas has been wanted since September 2024 on a capital murder by terror charge. A Hidalgo police officer took custody of Ornelas and transported him to Hidalgo County Jail, where he will await extradition to Dallas County.