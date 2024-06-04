Funding for low-cost internet program ends

Nora Guerrero is a busy woman.

She says she takes care of her mother — who suffered a stroke — and lives with her in her mother’s Pharr home.

Guerrero says internet at their home is a necessity.

“That's her main entertainment because she doesn't watch TV,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero says she expects her internet bill to increase after learning she would no longer be a recipient of a federal program that helps low-income households afford their internet bill.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is set to come to a halt the end of May, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The program provided $30 a month to 23 million Americans to pay for their internet bill.

A group of bipartisan senators, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, are trying to get funds back into the program.

Texas residents are being advised to apply online for the Texas Lifeline Discount through the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

You can also apply through your internet provider. You must show proof of income and any government program you benefit from — such as Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security or veterans pension.

