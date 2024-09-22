x

Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville temporarily closed due to Mexican presidential visit

By: Stefany Rosales

The city of Brownsville has announced the temporary closure of the Gateway International Bridge.

The closure is due to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's visit to Matamoros, Tamaulipas, according to the Spanish news outlet Milenio.

President Obrador will be unveiling a sculpture in honor of Catarino Garza, a revolutionary from the state.

The bridge will be closed to motor and pedestrian traffic beginning Friday, and will last until Tuesday, Sept. 24.

According to a news release from Cameron County, only travelers with a CBPOne appointment will be allowed through the bridge.

To accommodate traffic during the closure, the Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates will be open 24 hours starting Friday through Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 12:01 a.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will deploy additional personnel to the Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates, the release added.

