Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville temporarily closed due to Mexican presidential visit

2 hours 51 minutes ago Friday, September 20 2024 Sep 20, 2024 September 20, 2024 1:30 PM September 20, 2024 in News - Local

The city of Brownsville has announced the temporary closure of the Gateway International Bridge.

The closure is due to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visit to Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

The bridge will be closed to motor and pedestrian traffic beginning Friday, and will last until Tuesday, Sept. 24.

President Obrador will be unveiling a sculpture in honor of Catarino Garza, a revolutionary from the state.

