Girls Area Round Playoff Schedule Changes
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Several girls basketball playoff games have been re-scheduled as a result of the weather conditions that continue to affect the state of Texas. Many have moved their games to Wednesday and others will still attempt to have games on Tuesday with earlier tip-off times. We will update this page with all the playoff game times and venues.
6A Area Round
Tuesday, February 16th
Weslaco vs. San Antonio Stevens - 5pm at Laredo Nixon
Wednesday, February 17th
Harlingen vs. San Antonio Harlan - 5pm at Calallen HS
PSJA North vs. Laredo United - 7pm at Roma HS
Edinburg vs. San Antonio Warren - 5pm at CC Veterans HS
5A Area Round
Wednesday February 17th
Brownsville Veterans vs. Victoria East - 5:30pm at CC King HS
McAllen Memorial vs. Flour Bluff - 5:30pm at Alice HS
Sharyland Pioneer vs. Victoria West - 6pm at CC Miller
Nikki Rowe v. CC Veterans - 6:30pm at Falfurrias HS
4A Area Round
Wednesday February 17th
Rio Hondo vs. Somerset - 3pm at Alice HS
3A Area Round
Tuesday, February 16th
Donna IDEA v. Santa Gertrudis - 5:30pm at Premont
Brownsville IDEA Frontier vs. Aransas Pass - 6pm at Falfurrias Middle School
Wednesday February 17th
Lyford v. Bishop - 6pm at Kingsville King HS
Santa Rosa vs. Skidmore-Tynan - 3pm at Falfurrias